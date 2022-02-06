Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $483.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its 200 day moving average is $442.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

