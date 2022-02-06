Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

