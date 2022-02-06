Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

