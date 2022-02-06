Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,966 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 9.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.