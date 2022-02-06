Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,743,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,876,000 after acquiring an additional 459,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,036,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

