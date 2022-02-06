Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

