Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

