Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

