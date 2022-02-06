Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $352.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00010998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.07 or 0.07166984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.51 or 0.99684680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,341 coins and its circulating supply is 649,727 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

