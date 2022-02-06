VeChain Price Tops $0.0636 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $255.49 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008704 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

