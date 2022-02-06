Vega Protocol Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.84 million and $4.53 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00017734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,013,800 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

