Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0123

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $109.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.30 or 0.99882211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00253541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00158677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00328399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

