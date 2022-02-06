Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,021 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 10.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

