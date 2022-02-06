Velo Market Cap Hits $54.54 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Velo has a market cap of $54.54 million and $608,251.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.83 or 0.07165854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,511.03 or 0.99892332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.