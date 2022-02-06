Venus (XVS) One Day Volume Hits $7.88 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $105.83 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.79 or 0.00021156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.99 or 0.99946430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00074824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00483629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

