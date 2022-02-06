Venus (XVS) Price Hits $9.32

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $112.27 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00021840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.05 or 0.99487414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00456899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

