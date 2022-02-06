Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.52 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $189.26 million and $7.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00297961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,495,873,588 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

