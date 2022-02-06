Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

