Verso Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

