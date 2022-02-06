VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $20,059.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.32 or 0.07138571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.11 or 0.99929632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006523 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,702,109 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

