Viacoin (VIA) Tops One Day Volume of $2,432.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00297099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.