VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 18.2% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $2,786.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00109940 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.