Viberate Reaches Market Cap of $5.87 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $5.87 million and $548,546.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

