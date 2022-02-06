VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Increased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.2% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $33,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,401. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

