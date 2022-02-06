Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,560.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $148,560.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,235,710 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

