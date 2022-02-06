ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

VRAY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 134.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ViewRay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ViewRay by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in ViewRay by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

