Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.31 ($121.70).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday.

DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.10 and a 200 day moving average of €91.18. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

