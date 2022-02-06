Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103,136 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,388,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,690. The company has a market cap of $439.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

