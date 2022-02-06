Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,855 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Vontier worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.