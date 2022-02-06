Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 411,153 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Mondelez International worth $280,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $76,175,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.02. 7,909,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,294. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

