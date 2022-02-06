Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 593,120 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Graco worth $75,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graco by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Graco by 772.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 201.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $6,045,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $71.88. 511,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

