Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 411,789 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 411,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,071,000 after buying an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,936. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

