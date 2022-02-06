Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 4.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Coca-Cola worth $735,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. 17,401,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

