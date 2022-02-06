Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,775,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 773,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 3.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Boston Scientific worth $531,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 62.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,924,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,983. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

