Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Progressive worth $169,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 842,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $2,582,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,431,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $109.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,348. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

