Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $156.98 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $156,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. 4,592,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

