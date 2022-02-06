Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $185.90 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 2.58% of Casey’s General Stores worth $185,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. 138,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

