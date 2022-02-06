Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $202.22 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,498 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $202,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.33. 23,202,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,722,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.