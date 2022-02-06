Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $238.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,728 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $238,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $74.35. 621,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

