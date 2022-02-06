Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $776.32 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $776,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 27,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,209,000 after purchasing an additional 528,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.17. 3,066,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,447. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

