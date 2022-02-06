Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Dollar General worth $236,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

DG traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.36. 2,005,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

