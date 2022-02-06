Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of ServiceNow worth $496,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 289,326.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 105,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $16.67 on Friday, hitting $577.52. 1,250,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,080. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.37. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

