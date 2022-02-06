Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,093,027 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 477.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 18,253,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,341. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.