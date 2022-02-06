Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,267 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 1.13% of CME Group worth $818,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,357. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.69 and a 1 year high of $248.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

