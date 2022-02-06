Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,162 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,891 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Electronic Arts worth $203,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.