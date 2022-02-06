Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594,558 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NetEase worth $84,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.60. 1,716,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

