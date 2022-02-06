Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,349,631 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,631 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Otis Worldwide worth $247,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,819. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.