Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,772 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,772 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Synopsys worth $216,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.89. 771,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,505. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.