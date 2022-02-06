Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

ACN traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $347.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.