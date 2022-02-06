Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,842 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Booking worth $516,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,442.93. 312,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,215. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,051.64 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,339.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

